Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.82.

K opened at C$9.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.16. The stock has a market cap of C$12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at C$7,995,780.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,304 shares of company stock worth $2,689,129.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

