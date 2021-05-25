Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

