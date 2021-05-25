Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a positive rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.27.

NYSE RJF opened at $134.53 on Monday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,136. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

