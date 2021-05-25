Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $65.00 to $70.00.

4/22/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Comcast was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $63.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $59.00 to $62.00.

4/9/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $59.00 to $62.00.

3/26/2021 – Comcast had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 11,747,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,257,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Comcast Co alerts:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.