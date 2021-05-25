Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently:

5/24/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $137.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Applied Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Materials is driven by strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Additionally, growing momentum among long-term service agreements is contributing well. Furthermore, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, market uncertainties continue to persist. Further, mounting expenses are concerns. Also, rising competition poses risk to the company’s market position.”

4/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at ICAP from $130.00 to $160.00.

4/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $150.00.

4/6/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

