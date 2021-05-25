ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 34% This Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $130.86 million and $608,161.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

