Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,084 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

