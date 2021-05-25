Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $147.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 74.09%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

