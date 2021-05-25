Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $310.64 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.72 and a 1-year high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

