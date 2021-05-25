Refinable Price Down 47.6% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $32.09 million and $2.29 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00057102 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00354270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00182001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003846 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.39 or 0.00833339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

