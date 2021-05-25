Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.06

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.06 and traded as high as $47.11. Regional Management shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 101,771 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Regional Management by 575.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

