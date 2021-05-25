REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. REPO has a market cap of $2.32 million and $97,230.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00056218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00363426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00185493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.04 or 0.00837696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

