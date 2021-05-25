REPO Trading Down 50.4% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $97,230.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00056218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.68 or 0.00363426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00185493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003890 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.04 or 0.00837696 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

