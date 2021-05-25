Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 510.63 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after acquiring an additional 669,274 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 178,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

