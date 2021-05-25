Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPHM)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday.

Shares of RPHM opened at $9.21 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10).

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,066,666 shares of company stock worth $15,999,990.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

