Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

5/11/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

5/10/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

5/7/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

5/4/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

5/3/2021 – Renewable Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Renewable Energy Group is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 38,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,924,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

