Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Republic Services (RSG)

5/12/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,436. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 741,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

