Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Republic Services (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/12/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $111.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Republic Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Republic Services is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,436. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 741,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
