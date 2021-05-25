ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.67.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:RMD opened at $206.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $224.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

