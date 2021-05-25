Reviewing Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Principal Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.54 $782.46 million $0.64 24.23 Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Principal Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 46.58% 7.55% 3.02% Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Principal Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 3 4 0 2.38 Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $16.81, indicating a potential upside of 8.40%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Risk and Volatility

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Solar has a beta of 7.81, meaning that its stock price is 681% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately 2.1 gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 306,000 electric connections; 371,000 natural gas connections; and 409,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Principal Solar

Principal Solar, Inc. owns and operates solar generation facilities. The company is based in Lewisville, Texas.

