Reviewing HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.09 $10.30 million N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HMN Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HMN Financial and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 25.84% 12.11% 1.35% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HMN Financial beats NASB Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

