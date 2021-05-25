Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $30.82 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $947,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,638,446.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

