Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 543,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

