Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3,479.4% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 106,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,687 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,631,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,522,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

