RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.37

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.37 and traded as low as $22.32. RGC Resources shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 7,657 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts forecast that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 627,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period.

About RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

