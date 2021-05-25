Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,976 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NVR were worth $32,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 9,528.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,652.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,050.00 and a 52-week high of $5,308.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,919.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,487.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

