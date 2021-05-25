Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $38,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

NYSE ARE opened at $177.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.27 and a 52-week high of $181.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

