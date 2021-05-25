Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $34,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

NYSE:MLM opened at $366.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.84 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.