Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of MarketAxess worth $37,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after acquiring an additional 530,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $202,273,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $456.40 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $527.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,603 shares of company stock valued at $16,395,842 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

