RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0659 (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 43% lower against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $14.75 million and $402,620.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

