RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.270-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $356.50 million-$359.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.42 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.240-1.270 EPS.

NYSE RNG traded up $6.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.43 and its 200-day moving average is $339.51.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.33.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,621 shares of company stock worth $15,916,669 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

