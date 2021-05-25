RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

RIOCF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of RIOCF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. 3,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,169. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $18.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7933 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.