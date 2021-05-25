Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,207 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 164.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $316.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

