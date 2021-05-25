Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,298 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATCO opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. Atlas’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

ATCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

