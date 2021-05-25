Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

