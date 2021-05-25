Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11,362.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $302.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $303.21 and a 200 day moving average of $274.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.48 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

