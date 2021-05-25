Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after buying an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after buying an additional 1,889,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after buying an additional 1,230,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,124 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 338,733 shares in the last quarter. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -102.30 and a beta of 0.71. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

