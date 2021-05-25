ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded to Neutral by Exane BNP Paribas

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RKWBF. Societe Generale lowered ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S stock remained flat at $$430.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.35. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $448.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.