Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$44.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$37.34 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -7.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.70.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

