Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

