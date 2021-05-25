Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NYSE RHP opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

