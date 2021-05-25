SafeMoon Market Capitalization Hits $2.77 Billion (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $35.51 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.23 or 0.00358431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00184982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.20 or 0.00851345 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00028372 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

