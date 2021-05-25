Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Invests $221,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $170.55 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $449.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

