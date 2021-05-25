Sangoma Technologies Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (CVE:STC)

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sangoma Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 21st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of STC opened at C$3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$444.29 million and a P/E ratio of 33.84. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.76.

In other news, Director Yves Laliberte sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.58, for a total transaction of C$34,691.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$317,013.01. Also, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,921,685 shares in the company, valued at C$7,782,824.25.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

