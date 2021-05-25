Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.69. 120,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 139,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day moving average is $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6113 per share. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

