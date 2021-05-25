Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,010 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 9.8% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Apriem Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $63,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock remained flat at $$101.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 16,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,911. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $70.96 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

