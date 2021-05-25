Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth $58,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LEG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 75.12%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.