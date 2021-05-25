Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JKD stock opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.61.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.