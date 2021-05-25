Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 95.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $10,031,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PulteGroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 31,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

PHM opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

