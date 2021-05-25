Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $197.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.44. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

