Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld Sells 4,500 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer William Earl II Threlkeld sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.45, for a total value of C$110,008.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,071,985.70.

Shares of SEA traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.38. 54,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,490. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -93.25. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.24 and a 1-year high of C$29.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

